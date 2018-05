Siemens: Opjusterer forventningerne til hele året

epa06487390 Flags of Siemens AG outside the venue prior to the company's annual shareholders meeting in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 31 January 2018. Siemens on 31 January 2018 announced their 1st quarter results for October 01 to 31 December 2017, saying their revenue was up three per cent and stood at 19.8 billion euro, while orders rose 14 per cent. However, industrial profit was down 14 per cent to 2.2 billion euro mainly due to a decline in Power and Gas sectors. EPA/LUKAS BARTH

Foto: LUKAS BARTH