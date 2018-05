Össur-aktien er værd at vente på

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY HUGUES HONORE . Jon Sigurdsson, CEO OF Ossur, shows one of the company's orthotics device ( Proprio Foot) at the head office in Reykjavik, Iceland on April 26, 2013. Burnt by its banking crisis, Iceland is turning away from finance and embracing the technology sector as it seeks new sources of income. AFP PHOTO / HALLDOR KOLBEINS. HALLDOR KOLBEINS / AFP

