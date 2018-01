Bitcoin rammer 10.000 dollar og er stort set halveret i værdi

epaselect epa06407072 A Bitcoin is pictured in Duesseldorf, Germany, 27 December 2017. Wild swings in the price of bitcoin took a pause, after it temporarily dropped to 10, 800 US dollar. The cryptocurrency's value plummeted by nearly a third last week, and was dealt another potential blow when the Israeli Securities Agency said it would bar companies trading in bitcoin from operating on the Tel Aviv stock exchange and investigate how to regulate the digital currency because of concerns about volatile prices. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Foto: SASCHA STEINBACH