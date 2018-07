Aktier: Trump og Putin lægger en midlertidig dæmper på børsen

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 07, 2017 US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. After months of anticipation, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet on Monday July 16, 2018, to put to the test the US president's ambition to forge a personal bond with the Kremlin chief. / AFP PHOTO / SPUTNIK / SAUL LOEB

Foto: SAUL LOEB