Italiens regering vil spænde ben for EU-aftale med Canada

Lega Party's delegation composed by Giancarlo Giorgetti (L), Matteo Salvini (C) and Gian Marco Centinaio (R) arrive for the meeting with Italian President Mattarella for a second round of formal political consultations following the general elections, in Rome, Italy, 12 April 2018. Mattarella is holding another round of formal political consultations following the 04 March general election in order to make a decision on to whom to give a mandate to form a new government. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Foto: RICCARDO ANTIMIANI