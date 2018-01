Derfor er verdens topchefer så optimistiske

An armed security personnel wearing camouflage clothing stands on the rooftop of a hotel, next to letters covered in snow reading "Davos", near the Congress Centre ahead of the opening of the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit on January 22, 2018 in Davos, eastern Switzerland. The World Economic Forum (WEF) runs through January 23 - 26, focusing this year on the theme "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World". / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINI